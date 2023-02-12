LAKE MARY — FEMA has approved 7,644 households with group flood insurance policies for three years as part of federal disaster assistance after Hurricane Ian and Hurricane Nicole.

The insurance policies are funded through FEMA’s Other Needs Assistance so that households will have coverage for future flood hazards. As of Feb. 2, FEMA has approved $18.2 million in premiums for 7,594 policies as a result of Hurricane Ian and $120,000 for 50 policies as a result of Hurricane Nicole. Of those, 3,006 active policies have been issued so far for Hurricane Ian.

