Up in smoke

Inflation or high interest rates are being given as the main reason many Americans don’t plan to buy a home in 2023, according to a new study by Real Estate Witch.

 METRO CREATIVE

Nearly three in four Americans cite inflation or high interest rates as the main reason they don’t plan to buy a home in 2023, according to a new study. Due to the currently high rate of inflation, home prices and daily expenses are a top concern for many Americans.

The survey conducted by Real Estate Witch asked one thousand Americans how the pandemic has affected their finances over the last three years. Results show that 72% of Americans still have not recovered financially from the COVID-19 pandemic and that 49% consider the pandemic a leading cause of the historic inflation the U.S. is currently experiencing.

