Here’s hoping you are well on your way into a very Happy New Year. With each turn of the calendar, I like to reflect on the most amazing NatureNerd moments I’ve had over the months before. Not all my favorite experiences are big, bold discoveries or intense interactions with wildlife that leave my heart pumping, though I’ve had plenty of those. Some like the discovery of my first Atala or coontie hairstreak butterfly in downtown Vero Beach right on the waterfront were the stuff of dreams.
I remember learning about this unique insect and how it plummeted from abundant in the early 1900s to likely extinct some 50 years later. Rediscovered in 1979 by a naturalist, the story is one any bug lover devours with delight. I had attempted to find this stunning beauty over the years but never had any luck. Imagine my stunned shock and utter joy when, while on a mother-daughter trip to the beach, that changed in an instant.
Getting rained out by that “pop-up” tropical storm we had in September, we opted to take a walk for breakfast on the waterfront before the weather chased us back to Highlands County. Strolling downtown, my nature brain took in a large mass of native coontie fern like others must identify makes of cars or branding of buildings. Then, I saw it. Unmistakable, and right before my eyes, I stopped short in disbelief. Thankfully, my daughter is nature friendly and was excited to rush back for cameras so we could capture the sighting.
My owlfly sighting was like this, too. Waiting for my daughter to exit after-school care years ago, I wandered about while taking a phone call until I saw it. Camera handy, the dazzling wonder before me brought me to a pause. Minute and delicate, it seems the perfect fairy-like creature of childhood stories. Considering they fly only a short time each day, it was mere luck to capture the image.
Right place at an opportune time is the stuff of naturalist notebooks. While at a horse show, I looked over the blocky bark of an impressive live oak and saw the tiniest praying mantis I have ever observed. Perfectly camouflaged, only the slightest movement had caught my eye. It reminded me of how while camping at Myakka River State Park, I walked the campground around the time I’d expect warblers to be feeding and got my first Pronthonatary warbler sighting. It was a perfect example of happenstance and I was absolutely delighted to also get photos of this awesome NatureNerd moment.
Then there’s the Solitary sandpiper I captured on my first outing with my new camera. Looking for something else, I found an unexpected species to round out that day. Seen only as a migratory pass through, I wasn’t even sure what it was until I was home and began downloading photos.
This is my hope for the new year – fantastic finds where I least expect it. Like the sprinkling of carnivorous sundews that sparkled along a wetland pond edge and completely surprised me just recently. I never expected to see them, but eyes open, I’m paying better attention to what’s before me and I expect to see wonderful things. How about you?