As I filled the bird feeder, the pine warblers came zipping in. Boldly yellow and olive, their bright plumage glowed in the early sunrise. Just then I heard the unmistakable high-pitched buzz of a blue-gray gnatcatcher. Insect eaters, I knew it would be in the oaks above, not near the now filled feeders. Using my ears to lead my eyes, I listened to the wheezy speeeeez sound and saw a flash of blue.

Depending on when you see them and what life stage they are in, blue-gray gnatcatchers can be bright grayish blue or more of a gray tone with a slight bluish tint. A mere four inches overall, these tiny, busy birds can be hard to spot as they are constantly on the move. Always their clean white underparts can help you identify them as can the white “ring” around their dark, beady little eyes. With some white and dark charcoal wing feathers on an overall gray-blue body, if they will stop long enough for you to take a look, you’ll be delighted by their beauty.

