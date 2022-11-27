As I filled the bird feeder, the pine warblers came zipping in. Boldly yellow and olive, their bright plumage glowed in the early sunrise. Just then I heard the unmistakable high-pitched buzz of a blue-gray gnatcatcher. Insect eaters, I knew it would be in the oaks above, not near the now filled feeders. Using my ears to lead my eyes, I listened to the wheezy speeeeez sound and saw a flash of blue.
Depending on when you see them and what life stage they are in, blue-gray gnatcatchers can be bright grayish blue or more of a gray tone with a slight bluish tint. A mere four inches overall, these tiny, busy birds can be hard to spot as they are constantly on the move. Always their clean white underparts can help you identify them as can the white “ring” around their dark, beady little eyes. With some white and dark charcoal wing feathers on an overall gray-blue body, if they will stop long enough for you to take a look, you’ll be delighted by their beauty.
Always busy flitting about as they poke, pry, and seek insects within dead leaves, on tree limbs and underneath green leaves, they never seem to stop moving. If they do, and you’re able to take a quick, close look, observe their flesh-toned bill. Super thin and long, it seems peculiarly out of place on such a tiny little bird. Often in a mixed flock with other migratory birds such as wood warblers and small downy woodpeckers, their nasally buzzing call can help you spot them.
This species builds intricate nests of plant materials held together with spider webbing. If you see a pair of these birds busy in one area, look closely with binoculars. You may find one of them sitting on what will appear like a swollen bulge of lichens on a tree branch. See if you can spot the tiny nest covered completely over with lichens all wrapped up in spider silk. Their handiwork is quite incredible, but just like the birds themselves, the nests are typically well hidden and difficult to observe. Nests will be deconstructed, and materials reused in subsequent nesting as they raise multiple broods through the year. Seen year round in our region of Florida, you won’t find them coming to feeders as they feed exclusively on bugs.