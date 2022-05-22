This home is located at 4760 Myrtle Beach Drive in Sun ‘N Lake of Sebring. It is priced at $475,000 and is listed with Dawn Dell, Broker Associate with Paradise Real Estate International.
Come home to paradise every day in this vacation-style setting. This home is located at 4760 Myrtle Beach Drive in Sun ‘N Lake of Sebring, directly on the golf course. Dive into your private sparkling pool after a round of golf or playing pickleball. This active community will keep you on your toes.
The property boasts soaring ceilings, an open expansive floor plan with panoramic glass window overlooking the exterior entertaining space. The kitchen has beautiful maple wood cabinets with some glass accents, granite counter tops, and bar area for stools. There is a formal dining space and additional breakfast nook.
The master bedroom opens to the pool area with sliding glass doors and has a spa-like setting bathroom and large walk-in closet.
There is a family room with double doors and sliding glass doors opening to the pool area (currently set up as a bedroom to make four bedrooms). The other two bedrooms are spacious and have large closets and share a bathroom.
The pool is saltwater and heated to use all year round. The screens have all been recently replaced and it has a brand-new roof.
There is a fenced area already in place, perfect for your fur baby family member. Oversized side-entry, two-car garage with side golf cart entry that adds to the curb appeal. There is a large circular driveway. Landscaping is accentuated with concrete curbing.
Sun ‘N Lake is close to Advent hospital and has underground utilities, central water, and sewer. You are close to shopping, restaurants, schools, medical and more. Sebring is centrally located one hour south of Orlando and just 80 miles away from Tampa, 160 miles away from Miami and basically 60 miles to either east or west coast of Florida. This is Florida living at its finest.
This home is presented by Dawn Dell at Paradise International Real estate and priced at $475,000. For information on this home contact Dawn Dell at 863-381-0440. To buy or sell call Dawn Dell.