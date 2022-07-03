This home is at 137 Morris Drive in Sebring. It is priced at $614,998 and is listed with Jeanne Butler Wheeler with Lake And Land Realty Of Highlands, Inc.
This beautiful home sits on a lakefront peninsular paradise with a 2017 fishing lodge and stunning views from lots of vantage points for naturalists. The home is the host to a well-appointed fishing lodge on nearly an acre. There are beautiful views from nearly every room.
Soaring ceilings are found throughout the lodge. There are two spacious, larger-than-life en suites. Each are currently set up with two king beds. In each of the bedroom/bath combos there is sleeping for a maximum of eight with comfort or for a two-group set-up along with sitting areas. Each of the two bedrooms have two sliding glass doors overlooking the wonderland that is Lake Istokpoga.
This peaceful retreat has a split bedroom floor plan with a large living room, half bath and viewing gallery of the rear-screened lanai and firepit, deck and catwalks overlooking the water.
The kitchen is a gourmet chef’s dream. Fry up some bass or have cheeseburgers in paradise. Light the fires of your inner outdoorsmen. At 27,000 acres, Lake Istokpoga is the best bass lake in Florida.
There is an outdoor camp fireplace on the expansive deck overlooking the still waters of Mother Nature. Walk the catwalks and dock with seawalls, bait and storage areas, and a tiny camp house. Fish from the waterfront. Take a kayak for an absolute peaceful and stress-free ride.
There is a separate, huge four-car garage with bath and two private guest quarters or hobby rooms. The porch is perfect for bird watching and wildlife at a glance.
Highlands County is located in the Heartland of Florida. It is home of 100 lakes and affordable championship golf courses (Visitsebring.com/citrus-golf-trail/). Nature abounds all around in our beautiful county. A hundred lakes equals boating and fishing galore. Highlands County is home to Highlands Hammock State Park, beautiful oak hammock bike trails, catwalks through old Florida cypress, fishing galore, and nearby horse trail riding.
Live in the higher elevations of Florida in the Highlands.
Come hear the whisper of the pines, oaks and palms. Wouldn’t that be wonderful, from your own property, nestled among the beauty of Mother Nature.
This property has been rented historically as a vacation rental retreat, with the rents reaching a high of $47k net and average net of $43k annual income. We can provide verified numbers.
Do not go to property alone. Do not disturb guests there. Make an appointment.
To see this home, contact Jeanne Butler Wheeler with Lake And Land Realty Of Highlands, Inc. at 863-202-4444 mobile or 863-659-4777 office.