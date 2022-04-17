This home is located at 1108 Hyacinth Ave. in Sebring. It is priced to sell at $495,000 and is listed with Suzette Rhoades with RE/MAX Realty Plus.
Own the perfect home of your dreams in Highlands County! This 2016, custom built, fully furnished, log cabin home is situated on one acre, just off of the beaten path of Lakewood Drive.
As you enter this magnificent log cabin you are met with the beauty of a stunning vaulted ceiling. The kitchen is so charming with its gorgeous countertops and white cabinetry, with stainless steel appliances. The guest bedroom and bathroom are located on the first level, with ample room for guests.
Upstairs is a remarkable loft/living area with the master suite just off to the right. Such a peaceful experience when you open the French doors out to the upstairs porch and overlook the pool/spa area and the land behind the home.
The home is joined in the middle with a covered porch that accesses the two-car garage. Within the confines of the garage, you will find a half bath. This portion of the home could easily be converted into another living space.
Off from the kitchen and breakfast nook, is another covered, screened porch that allows one to enjoy the in-ground pool and spa. This space is fenced in with PVC fencing; there is not a screen enclosure.
Priced at $ 495,000, this home is listed with Suzette Rhoades with Re/max Realty Plus In Sebring. For more information, or to schedule a private viewing, contact her at 863-381-4544 or email suzetterhoades@gmail.com.
MLS# 285686