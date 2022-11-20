This home is at 4126 Palazzo St. in Sebring. It is priced at $300,000 and is listed with Emily Jones with RE/MAX Realty Plus.
Welcome to the perfect, spotlessly clean family home located in Sun ‘N Lake Estates in Sebring, Florida. Boasting over 1,800 living square footage alone, this impressively spacious home features three large bedrooms on a split floor plan, two conveniently located updated bathrooms, generous amounts of closet storage space, open living room with 11-foot-high vaulted ceilings, recessed lighting, custom crown molding and baseboard trim, and a fully equipped granite kitchen.
Durable, heavy duty wood laminate and ceramic tile flooring in neutral colors are featured throughout the entire home – no carpet anywhere.
Each bedroom features large amounts of closet space with the master bedroom featuring a spacious 5-by-7-foot walk-in closet. Updated, fully tiled walk-in shower in the ensuite master bathroom.
The remodeled kitchen boasts generous amounts of glazed maple wood cabinets, gorgeous granite counter space with a 7-foot-long raised bar overlooking the main living/dining room, tile backsplash, and all stainless steel appliances.
The two-car garage allows plenty of room for your cars and is also equipped with the washer and dryer hook-up.
Sale is subject to acceptance of current tenant’s rental agreement ending on Sept. 1, 2023. Sun N Lake Estates of Sebring offers two championship golf courses, 24-hour security, community center, community pool, tennis courts, pickleball courts, fitness center, and the always enjoyable Island View Restaurant.
For more information on this home, please contact Emily Jones with Remax Realty Plus at 863-446-3246.