This home is at 4126 Palazzo St. in Sebring. It is priced at $300,000 and is listed with Emily Jones with RE/MAX Realty Plus.

Welcome to the perfect, spotlessly clean family home located in Sun ‘N Lake Estates in Sebring, Florida. Boasting over 1,800 living square footage alone, this impressively spacious home features three large bedrooms on a split floor plan, two conveniently located updated bathrooms, generous amounts of closet storage space, open living room with 11-foot-high vaulted ceilings, recessed lighting, custom crown molding and baseboard trim, and a fully equipped granite kitchen.

