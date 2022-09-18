This home is at 1133 Lakeside Way in Sebring. It is priced at $649,000 and is listed by Lisa Terrell with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Properties Group.
This exquisite, custom-built home is situated on the shores of Lake Istokpoga with over a half acre of land.
Upon entering this masterpiece, you will be captivated by the panoramic view of the lake, the native cypress trees, and expansive boat dock.
There is a gourmet chef’s kitchen with knotty pine Kraftmaid cabinets, Corian countertops, pull-out drawers, island sink, an 11-by-5-foot walk-in pantry and newer appliances.
This is an open-floor concept, loft ceiling with a sunken wet bar and refrigerator off the living space, separate dining area and an office.
The spacious master ensuite includes a garden tub, dual vanities, a walk-in shower, his and her closets, built-in storage bench with shelving, and custom sheared verticals that open to another incredible view of the lake.
On the opposite side of the home there are two additional guest bedrooms that each have access to a private bathroom.
There is a great area to entertain by this solar-heated, in-ground pool, jetted spa with a calming sound of the waterfall, a new pool cage, resurfaced deck and gas grill hook-up.
Some additional features but not limited to include a three-car garage with a golf cart door that opens on both sides, Skeeter Beater, brand new whole house generator, owned water softener, boat dock with lift, water and power. The A/C was replaced in 2015, the roof in 2017 and the home includes an alarm system.
It’s apparent this home has been meticulously maintained with great pride and joy by the owners. A pontoon boat available separate from the sale of the home. Ask for details.
Come take a look at this opportunity to own your piece of paradise.
For more information contact Lisa Terrell at 863-414-0358. You can also visit lterrell.bhhs floridaproperties.com