Homeowners looking to make improvements to their homes likely want to make such projects as budget-friendly as possible. After soliciting estimates from contractors, homeowners may seek to do some work themselves in an effort to cut costs. That is why many individuals opt to handle demolition and other preparatory tasks before contractors get started. There are important things to keep in mind when doing demo.
- Prybars are your friend. These tools, sometimes called crowbars, can be used to remove nails or pull materials apart.
- Cover vents in the space where you’re working. Construction dust can be sucked into the HVAC system and cause furnaces to clog. This also may cause the distribution of dust throughout the home.
- Use safety gear. Always wear safety goggles, gloves, boots, and other equipment as needed to remain safe.
- Get a power saw. Circular saws and reciprocating saws can cut through various materials, making faster work of demolition.
- Exercise caution when removing drywall. You don’t know what is behind the drywall, including electric wires, so be careful when choosing a spot to make the first hole in the drywall.
- Get a trash container with a gate. You’ll save yourself some aches and pains by being able to fill a wheelbarrow and dump it into the container, rather than having to toss debris over the top.
- Bust up heavy or bulky items. Cast iron tubs and shower surrounds can be heavy and difficult to move. Unless it’s a family heirloom, cut or break large items into pieces to remove them more easily.