This home is located at 2301 Country Club Road. This property is priced at $679,000 and is listed with Emily Jones with Re/Max Realty Plus.
Admired by many Golf Hammock residents, visitors and golfers, this stunning property is now ready for new owners to fully indulge in all of the generous amenities it has to offer.
Arriving at the masterpiece home and entering into the convenient circular brick paved driveway, you can see that this property is truly one of a kind. Custom built in 1985 (only one owner this entire time) with no expense spared to create the ultimate luxurious property perfect for entertaining and comfortable living. Your own slice of domestic paradise directly on the golf course in one of the best neighborhoods that Sebring offers.
Superior curb appeal on a huge nearly 1.5-acre lot with a lush lawn, well maintained landscaping, attractive custom details, massive three-car garage plus detached 34-by-27-foot bonus garage, and long lasting metal shingle roof with insulating water resistant lining.
Boasting over 3,800 square feet of living space alone containing four bedrooms on a split floor plan and three-and-a-half bathrooms. Entering into the home through the private gated front entryway, an inviting 23-by-24-foot front living room and captivating formal dining room with elegant chandelier lighting will surely impress you.
The massive 20-by-22-foot primary bedroom suite contains five generously sized walk-in closets (one is cedar-lined) and two exquisite en-suite bathrooms that you will absolutely fall in love with – complete with separated fully tiled showers, a luxurious soak tub, impressively sized vanities, plus views of the private courtyard area in the front yard. The fourth bedroom is currently in use as a home office – double doors and full closet incorporating this room near the front entryway.
The centrally located eat-in kitchen boasts copious amounts of counter space/cabinetry, mirrored back splash, and is open to the adjacent family room containing a brick wood-burning fireplace and wet bar. Perfect area for entertaining – the covered back porch overlooking the pool area is air conditioned and also contains a kitchenette complete with a cook top, mini fridge, sink and raised bar providing extra seating.
The unique pool cage has a sheet metal covering offering shade while enjoying the 32-by-16-foot heated in-ground saltwater pool with brick paved deck.
A car collector’s dream – the detached 34-by-27-foot garage offers supplemental covered parking, storage cabinetry, and air conditioning in addition to the main home’s attached two-car/golf cart garage.
The home also features central vac, fully furnished as is, various styles of high-end automatic and manual window treatments, security system, interior laundry room with washer and dryer included, whole house generator, updated HVAC units with multiple zones, and intercom system are among the many extra luxury amenities installed in the home.
Golf Hammock of Sebring is a deed restricted community with private roads, tennis court, restaurant and 18-hole championship golf course. Tall pines, stately oaks and tropical palm trees provide a tranquil setting that beckons you to Golf Hammock.
For more information on this home, please contact Emily Jones with Re/Max Realty Plus at 863-446-3246.