This home is at 516 Lexington Drive in Sebring. It is priced for $264,000 and is listed by Lisa Terrell of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Properties Group.
This three-bedroom, two-bath, two-car garage home is situated on over a half acre of land. With more than 2,000 living square feet and a total of 2,528 square feet, this is great space for a family.
Some of the features in this home include: a split floor plan, master bedroom with a step-in shower, dual sink vanity, new toilet and walk-in closet. On the opposite side of the home are two large guest bedrooms with a bathroom between, hurricane shutters, block glass entryway for natural lighting, solid wood cabinets in the kitchen, separate dining room, living room, and a 39-by-11-foot family room with a hot tub.
There is a porch off the family room with a view of the pond, a 16-by-10-foot shed/workshop that is attached to the home. The A/C was replaced in 2020. It has a newer metal roof. The timer and irrigation pump is less than two years old. For additional parking, there is a heavy-duty carport and an oversized garage with a utility sink.
This home and property have been well-maintained. All that is needed is your own personal touch. Come and take a peek.
For more information contact Lisa Terrell at 863-414-0358. You can also visit //lterrell.bhhsfloridaproperties.com/