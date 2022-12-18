Terrell - 1

This home is at 516 Lexington Drive in Sebring. It is priced for $264,000 and is listed by Lisa Terrell of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Properties Group.

 COURTESY PHOTO

This three-bedroom, two-bath, two-car garage home is situated on over a half acre of land. With more than 2,000 living square feet and a total of 2,528 square feet, this is great space for a family.

