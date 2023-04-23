Advantage Realty

Greg Karlson, Broker and owner, with his team from Advantage Realty #1. The agency recently held their 2022 awards celebration.

 COURTESY PHOTO

Earlier this month, 35 Advantage Realty #1 agents had their 18th annual awards banquet to celebrate a very successful 2022, and to recognize the agents for all the hard work involved in making it such a successful year.

Advantage Realty achieved record listings and sales while helping clients, many of whom were flocking to central Florida Heartland to escape the city, so they can enjoy a safer and better quality of life.

