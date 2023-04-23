Earlier this month, 35 Advantage Realty #1 agents had their 18th annual awards banquet to celebrate a very successful 2022, and to recognize the agents for all the hard work involved in making it such a successful year.
Advantage Realty achieved record listings and sales while helping clients, many of whom were flocking to central Florida Heartland to escape the city, so they can enjoy a safer and better quality of life.
All three of the agency’s specialties – agriculture, commercial and residential – have been highly dynamic and ever-changing markets. They are intertwined, each market flowing into and feeding the next. The residential market has been staying in high demand with less multiple offers yet still some rising values, requiring cutting edge strategies to keep on top of the best values. This crosses over to helping existing repeat/referral residential developers list and sell their extra inventory bracing for the results of higher interest rates as the agency sells fewer units yet at higher prices in some cases.
Further, commercial, mobile home park, multi-family seller and buyer developers are a hot part of the business which transitions from their best ag properties to fast track development properties, many owned by major franchises, and some by international companies. Medical investment, MOB properties, have been another big market for Advantage Realty from new construction, to renovation and leasing for purposes of generating value added upside for their many loyal clients. And these are just a few of the agency’s favorite markets.
Below is a description of the agency’s top agents who make all of this possible, along with the awards they have earned through their hard work and dedication. 2022 was another one of Advantage Realty’s best years, with the team’s overall sales volume reaching $76,000,000, and it looks like 2023 could be exceptional as well. “Thank you to all of our clients and customers who make our success possible and thank you for all the repeat and referral business,” said Greg Karlson, Broker and owner.
The Spirit Award!“This is the agency’s most prestigious award, and it is presented to the agent who has demonstrated the most spirit, energetically engaged in team work, and contributed the most to help their fellow agents around the office. This is the only award given by the agents to the person to whom they are most grateful and thankful for their help and encouragement. This agent is always in the office, loves to help train new agents along with helping experienced ones conquer new challenges.” Susan Geitner is “truly one of the most thoughtful and selfless agents I know.”
Rookie of Year Award“Rookie of Year Award is for one of our newest licensed agents who has truly given 100% in that given year all the while demonstrating perseverance and commitment. This agent is very focused and determined.” Shannon Zahn is “very smart, learns quickly, a confident cold caller and takes great pride in each of her accomplishments. It is all about truly giving it his best all the time.”
Beyond Excellence in Residential & Commercial Rentals/Rental Management(Presented by Darrin Mills)
“The residential management award is presented to the agent who has been with us for 11 years and was with us when we started this division helping us mold it into the successful business it is today.” The award was presented to Dana Olsen.
“The commercial management award is presented to the one who knows maintenance and construction like none other. Some of her specialties are apartment complexes and commercial buildings. She is always ready to look for ways to improve her skills and expertise, knowing she is in the most demanding field of real estate, and not many could handle nor want to handle the tasks she does day in day out.” Diana Williams was presented the Beyond Excellence in Rental/ Rental Management Award.
Top Selling Agent Award!“This award is presented to the agent who loves not only commercial real estate but makes some of the hardest types of commercial deals ‘Look Easy’. There is nothing that she is not afraid to tackle and learn. She is very organized, loves technology, and empowers all those around her.
“This award goes to the agent who prides herself on once she is involved in a deal she will do everything in her power to fully communicate and make sure it comes to completion. Almost everyone of our hardest deals last year seemed impossible at the time but through vigorous daily strategizing/ teamwork along with unending faith helped see them to completion.” The 2022 Top Selling Agent Award was presented to Susan Geitner with $9,163,690 sales, “the highest sales volume in our company’s history.”
Top Listing Award!“This award is presented to the agent who truly loves agricultural sales. He has a tremendous pride in helping land our largest commercial Ag listings fueling our companies platform-theme ‘Ag to Commercial’! I always know that when I refer Doug (Karlson) to a buyer he has a special gift in making the sale no matter how big it is and over the years has been called by his peers ‘Super K’. He especially loves his Venus market but will go anywhere his client’s have an ag deal to do.” Doug Karlson had $32M in listing volume.
Three new awards were presented to recognize the leading agents with highest listing volume in the three specialties: ag, residential and commercial. The first agent, who has the highest Residential Listing Volume of $3,445,900 was Sharon Jones. The agent with highest Agriculture Listing Volume of $26,472,275 was Doug Karlson. The agent with highest Commercial Listing Volume of $13,000,000 was Susan Geitner.
Members of the Multi Million $ Club were: Susan Geitner, $9,163,690; Doug Karlson, $8,075,300; Kim Boney, $5,245,500; Nancy May, $4,156,298; Sharon Jones, $3,667,400; Laura Higgins, $3,148,500; Anita Zahn, $2,929,227; and Bethany Rojas, $2,203,800.
Named to the Million $ Club were: Yezmin Restrepo, $1,795,000; Dylan May, $1,644,000; Lori Brown, $1,315,400; Connie Pouncey, $1,098,500; amd Bobbie Bolin, $1,089,000.
The contest winners were:
Top Listing Volume & Number of Units: $8,600,350 / nine units — Susan Geitner; and
Top Sales Volume & Number of Units: $1,320,580 / five-and-a-half units — Yezmin Restrepo.