This home is located at 3838 Rodeo Drive in Sebring. It is priced at $239,900 and is listed with Dawn Dell of Paradise Real Estate International.
Welcome home to the Country Club of Sebring. This villa features a spacious flex floor plan with over 1,700 living square feet (under air condition) and over 2,300 total square feet (under roof).
This home features two bedrooms and two bathrooms with a large two-car garage that is attached. Walk into the front door and you will find the formal living room, with a dining room combination. Continue walking to the rear of the home and you find the open kitchen with lots of counter space and cabinets and it overlooks the family room (currently used as a dining room).
You will certainly enjoy the open space and all the openness, yet private setting. Enjoy your private lanai that opens up from the family room. This is the perfect space to have the morning cup of coffee or your favorite place to unwind after a round of golf at the Country Club of Sebring.
The master bedroom is very spacious, 19 feet length by 15 feet wide with a large walk-in closet. There are barn doors that open to the spa-like master bathroom that has an open shower, water closet and nice vanity area. Master bath and bedroom have a private porch (9-by-11-foot) that is screened in and has an access exterior door. Imagine having your private spa outside too.
Across the hall is the guest bedroom and guest bathroom. Added bonus is the attached two-car garage.
Conveniently located in Highlands County, this home has a low $750 HOA per year. Community features a pool, restaurant and golf course (separate fee applies). Also, this property had a new roof in 2019, so that give peace of mind. You do take care of your own lawn and landscaping, but it is a super space to make to your own. It’s just down the road from Highlands Hammock State Park too. Come relax and enjoy.
