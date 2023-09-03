aIRBNB

Is Airbnb still a profitable side hustle?

 ASSOCIATED PRESS

Although Airbnb is reporting another successful year with 20% revenue growth, a growing number of Airbnb hosts are seeing fewer and fewer bookings. Some wonder if participating in the famous property rental program is worth investing time and money.

In addition to this, Reventure Consulting CEO Nick Gerli recently tweeted how revenues are down nearly 50% in major cities, making rental hosts and side hustlers fear the future.

