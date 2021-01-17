Our Florida winters are such delightful times of pleasant weather and sunny days. If you’re out enjoying them, watch for the fluttering of butterflies along the roadside flowers. Many of the weedy plants growing on trail edges and waste areas are magnets for pollinators.
Brushfoot butterflies are called such due to having tiny forelegs that end with little brush-like scales. This special adaptation is used to sample the surface of leaves as the female scrapes the brush-like ends onto the surfaces where she lands. Remarkably, she is sampling the chemical makeup of the leaves to ensure her eggs are laid on the proper food source for her larvae.
Our official Florida state butterfly, the zebra longwing, is one of these brushfoot beauties as is the Gulf fritillary. These two, along with the Julia or orange longwing, are in the brushfoot subfamily called Heliconians. The fritillary butterfly is a stunner with metallic silver spotting on the underside of its bright orange wings and is a common butterfly seen in our area. If you have passion vine growing in your yard or nearby in an undeveloped area, look for them laying eggs or see if you can find the bright orange caterpillars lined with shiny black spines munching along the vines. Many of the caterpillars of this abundant and diverse group of beauties have spiny protrusions or markings to inform predators that they do not taste very good.
Numerous right now are the White Peacock butterflies. I’ve also been seeing lots of common buckeyes. So many colors and patterns abound that butterflies will keep you busy with identification if you embark on this as a hobby. Perching with wings partially open, they are easy to photograph for later comparison to help you identify which type of flying beauty you’ve found. Skippers, with their small, stout bodies, belong to a separate family than butterflies and are faster, more erratic flyers. Small and inconspicuous, watch for them darting about rather than fluttering by.
The incredible, prismatic colors of the wings of these insects are due to specialized scales-think of those found on lizards or snakes, which scatter the wavelengths of light. The science behind that process of coherent scattering is pretty incredible, but this is what allows our eye to see the wide range of colors and patterns of those gorgeous wings.
Butterflies, moths and skippers need unmanicured, weedy places as most of their larval food sources can be found not in a perfectly designed landscape, but the messy, untended roadsides or similar areas filled with flowering weeds. Why not leave a section of your yard wild and invite the flutter of butterflies to wander by?