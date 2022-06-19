As we strolled through the botanical garden, we came upon their butterfly and pollinator plantings. The buzzing was tremendous on this bright, calm morning. Quickly scanning the colorful beds before us, my eye caught what first appeared to be an exceptionally large bee. Was it a hummingbird or perhaps a hawkmoth?
Taking a closer look through the camera lens revealed the beauty buzzing about the flowers. As the large sphinx moth dipped its entire head deep into the throated flowers, its bee-like striped abdomen was clearly visible. The buzzing alarmed some of the others strolling by, but we calmly waited for it to emerge from its meal so we could get a better view.
As it buzzed over to the next grouping of flowers, the long, thin proboscis could be seen curled and tucked up close to its head. The large, iridescent eyes were also easily viewed as the heavy bodied moth deftly buried itself into the flowers once again. Amazed to see a moth flying about in the mid-morning, a bit of research revealed this to be the Nessus sphinx.
Often active in the daylight hours, this wasp mimic is boldly marked with yellow stripes- no doubt to repel the predators which might devour it. With a wingspan of about two and a half inches, this large, plump flying insect is easy to spot as it moves over the flowers resembling a tiny blimp. This particular moth appeared a bit tattered in its wings, but typically there are bright orange markings on the hind wings as it flies.
Eggs are laid on wild grapes and Virginia creeper, both quite common plants so I’m surprised we don’t see more of these beauties. Larvae develop into fat caterpillars with a little “horn” or antler-like protrusion on the end of their bodies and sometimes are commonly called “hornworms.” Once the caterpillar is ready to pupate, it will drop from the host plant and create an earthen chamber underground.
Next time you’re passing by a flowerbed, listen for the buzzing and see if you just might be lucky enough to catch a glimpse of one of our day-flying sphinx moths. Not all that buzzes is a bee and you just might see the beauty of this fast, powerful insect.