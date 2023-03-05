NEW YORK — iQuanti: You’re ready to undertake that big renovation you’ve been planning and are wondering the best way to pay for it. A home improvement loan might seem like the most obvious idea, but before you move forward, it might benefit you to explore a broader range of options. Cash reserves, home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, and life insurance loans can all be viable ways of funding your home improvement project, from a brand-new addition to a state-of-the-art kitchen to a finished basement and beyond — and some of these financing methods come with unexpected upsides. Let’s review each in more detail.

Cash reservesPerhaps you’ve considered tapping into your cash reserves or savings to fund your home improvement project — after all, you’ve been putting money away for a reason, and this seems as good of one as any. Cash reserves can be a quick and straightforward way to fund renovations without taking on the burden of a loan and additional interest, but dipping into them may cause some to experience stress or anxiety. If funding your home improvement project with cash reserves doesn’t feel quite right for you, don’t worry — there’s likely an alternative that will better fit your needs.

