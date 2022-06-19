This home is at 3416 Dauphine Street in Sebring. It is priced for $274,900 and is listed with Lisa Terrell with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Properties Group.
This home is perfectly situated on a corner lot with over half an acre of land and boasts over 1,900 living square feet in one of the most popular areas (Sebring Hills). This three-bedroom, two-bath home has everything you are looking for. The lawn is beautifully landscaped with decorative stone, and is freshly mulched that will provide you with a WOW!! factor at the curb.
The kitchen has been updated with granite countertops, newer stainless-steel appliances, wrap-around bar that opens to a 29-by-16-foot living room, wood burning fireplace, high quality bamboo flooring and two sliders providing natural light that lead to a screened patio. The spacious master suite has new carpet, his and her closets, completely remodeled bathroom, tiled walk-in shower with glass door, and a high vanity plus a Bluetooth light switch. On the other side of the home are the two guest bedrooms with a bathroom in between.
For additional space there is a 24-by-19-foot bonus room under air that easily could be a game room, office, etc.
The attractive backyard includes a high-end gazebo plus a TV and provides great space for outdoor entertaining. A concrete walkway leads to a 16-by-20-foot shed with power.
The owners have taken great pride in the maintenance and beauty in this home. It is close to everything. Don’t miss out on a great opportunity to own this amazing property.
For additional information and a private viewing of this amazing home contact Lisa Terrell 863-414-0358 or visit lterrell.bhhsfloridaproperties
MLS # 287850