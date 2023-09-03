Expensive purchases

Most Americans know very little about one of the most expensive purchases they will ever make.

 ASSOCIATED PRESS

Owning a home is one of the pillars of the American dream, but over 80% of American homebuyers do not know much about how to buy a home.

A new survey from Real Estate Witch asked 1,000 Americans about the home-buying process, how much it costs, and how to qualify for a mortgage. The results show most Americans know very little about one of the most expensive purchases they will ever make.

