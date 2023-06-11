Fresh paint

Fifteen percent regret their paint color choices, particularly avocado green (53%), eggshell white (49%) and millennial pink (44%).

 COURTESY/WEALTH OF GEEKS

Over 80% of people polled believe their home is in dire need of some updating. The ‘70s nostalgia is over — 42% of Americans regret ever thinking shag carpets, conversation pits and wood-paneled walls were ever trendy.

A new poll of 2,000 US homeowners found 75% admit some of their past home improvement choices aged poorly over the years, and 69% are embarrassed to have people over to their home due to their aesthetic choices. Half have even been judged by someone else over how their living space is decorated.

