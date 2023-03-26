This home is located at 1817 Sentinel Point Road in Sebring. It is priced at $289,900 and is listed with Maureen Cool of RE/MAX Realty Plus.
If you are looking for an affordable home close to a lake and in a beautiful Old Florida setting, this may be the place you will call home. The home is located across the street from Lake Josephine and near the boat ramp. The open split floor plan has three bedrooms, two bathrooms and a two-car garage.
A 35-by-7-foot front screened porch welcomes you as you approach the front door. Enter the home into the living room with the dining room straight ahead and the kitchen to the right. The main living area has vaulted ceilings and tiled flooring. A breakfast counter separates the kitchen from the dining room for casual meals.
Glass sliders open from the dining room to a large screened porch overlooking a private backyard. Step outside and there is a detached carport/pavilion with a picnic table. It is ideal for grilling out and gatherings with family and friends. Or perhaps this will make a good covered spot to park your boat.
The kitchen is spacious with plenty of cabinets for storage. In addition, the kitchen has a double pantry for more storage.. The laundry room is across from the kitchen and a very convenient entrance from the garage.
The owner’s suite in a nice size and features a private bathroom with a walk-in shower and large walk-in closet. The split floor plan has two secondary bedrooms and hall/guest bathroom.
The yard has nice curb appeal in a beautiful oak tree setting. There is a large circular driveway for parking. If you need extra storage there is an 11-by-10-foot workshop/shed. The detached aluminum carport/pavilion is 11-by-19 feet. Your electric will always be ready as the home includes a whole house generator. This home comes furnished to get you started.
The home was built in 1998 and is ready for the new owner’s personal touches and updates. A new metal roof is in the process of being installed.
Whether you are looking for a second home for the winter, downsizing or are a first-time homebuyer, this home is a great place to call home.
For more information or to schedule a tour call or text Cool at 863 873-7243 or visit TheCoolTeam.com.