This home is located at 1817 Sentinel Point Road in Sebring. It is priced at $289,900 and is listed with Maureen Cool of RE/MAX Realty Plus.

If you are looking for an affordable home close to a lake and in a beautiful Old Florida setting, this may be the place you will call home. The home is located across the street from Lake Josephine and near the boat ramp. The open split floor plan has three bedrooms, two bathrooms and a two-car garage.

Recommended for you