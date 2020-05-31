If you have been driving around you probably have noticed they have arrived. That’s right dear travelers, it is lovebug season. Despite what you might have been told or seen while scrolling around, lovebugs are a completely natural occurrence in our state.
There is no nefarious experimentation or laboratory fabrication involved with these pesky bugs, only the biannual appearance that fuels such yarns. Also known as “March flies,” there are two species of lovebugs found in Florida. Plecia nearctica was first identified some 80 years ago in south Texas. Since that time, this member of the fly family has migrated its way through most of the Gulf Coast and into the Carolinas. Recorded in the Florida panhandle as early as 1949 and widely studied by the University of Florida, the progressive moment of this fly into more southern areas of Florida was also officially documented as early as 1976.
Problematic are the mating swarms, occurring twice annually and causing a mess of those traveling by vehicle through them. While they are around all year in smaller numbers, we see them most abundantly in May and September.
Why do they swarm over highways? You can put some of the blame on those wide-open grassy road shoulders and fields. Lovebug larvae look like a spiny caterpillar and feed on decaying plants such as cut grasses and fallen weeds. Our roadway system provides a perfect habitat for their needs as does the improved pastures of our traditional ranch lands.
They are also attracted to the exhaust, heat and vibration of vehicles, but the reasons why are still under study. Whether it is a combination of light, heat and fumes, it is when that attraction equals bug splatter that people start fuming. Not much enjoys a lovebug due to their toxins.
While we notice them most during mating swarms, the long duration — 12 hours or more — of mating flight may be a form of “mate-guarding” or protection of the female. Competition to attach for quality time is intense and once attached, the male only disengages if they are resting. Otherwise they fly about end to end. Females that survive the tandem flight will burrow into the ground to lay up to 350 eggs before dying. The entire process lasts just a handful of days, but the swarming flights last several weeks to a month.