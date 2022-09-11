Off The Charts-Homebuyers Gaining Leverage

A home with a “Sold” sign is shown, Sunday, May 2, 2021, in Surfside, Fla. Homebuyers are regaining leverage at the negotiating table as the housing market slows, new data from Redfin shows. On average, U.S. homes purchased during a four-week period in August 2022 sold for less than the asking price.

 WILFREDO LEE/AP PHOTO, FILE

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Years of soaring home prices and sharply higher mortgage rates remain hurdles for many would-be homebuyers, but new data shows that they’re regaining some leverage at the negotiating table as the housing market slows.

An analysis of home sales data by Redfin shows that, on average, U.S. homes purchased during a four-week period in August sold for less than what sellers were asking. That hasn’t happened since at least March 2021, according to the real estate brokerage.

