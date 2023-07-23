A colorful glint caught the eye and as I drew closer, I gasped in excitement. Bumbling about, the hard exoskeleton caught the sun’s rays and returned them to my eye in all colors of the rainbow. Emerald, green, magenta, and bronze sparkled against the gray pebbles. Snatching her up before she could ramble off or take flight, I grabbed a handful of photos and then set her free to find some poop to scoop into a perfected orb.

Rainbow scarabs are in the dung beetle family and yes, that’s correct, they require the droppings of other creatures for food. Like some Sci-Fi creature, scarab or dung beetles have unique antennae which splay open like an expanding stack of plates to gather scent from the air and direct their path toward their next meal. Once a female locates the right pile of feces, she will push a bit of it safely away from the main deposit and begin rolling it. As she gets the ball rolling, a male is attracted and begins to assist. Quite specific, not just any poop will do as some species of dung beetles only seek out the excrement of one species while others make do with more variety.

These underground wonders are preyed upon by another tunneling species- burrowing owls.