A colorful glint caught the eye and as I drew closer, I gasped in excitement. Bumbling about, the hard exoskeleton caught the sun’s rays and returned them to my eye in all colors of the rainbow. Emerald, green, magenta, and bronze sparkled against the gray pebbles. Snatching her up before she could ramble off or take flight, I grabbed a handful of photos and then set her free to find some poop to scoop into a perfected orb.
Rainbow scarabs are in the dung beetle family and yes, that’s correct, they require the droppings of other creatures for food. Like some Sci-Fi creature, scarab or dung beetles have unique antennae which splay open like an expanding stack of plates to gather scent from the air and direct their path toward their next meal. Once a female locates the right pile of feces, she will push a bit of it safely away from the main deposit and begin rolling it. As she gets the ball rolling, a male is attracted and begins to assist. Quite specific, not just any poop will do as some species of dung beetles only seek out the excrement of one species while others make do with more variety.
Why all this to-do about doo-doo? Serving as both their meal and that of their young, the ball of dung rolled off by some dung beetles will be larger than the bugs themselves. Rainbow scarabs however aren’t “rollers,” but tunnelers. They create a series of chambers beneath a dung pile. Using their spiny, strong legs to excavate underground burrows, they will squirrel away bits of their dung ball. Divided up as food for the adults and young, the female will deposit her eggs within a brood ball. Once safely stored away in an adjacent tunnel, as young hatch they have more than enough food to quickly develop into grubs and eventually adult scarabs.
Perhaps you have uncovered these thick, translucent “worm-like” grubs while gardening? Many beetles have larvae that develop underground or within rotting vegetation, feeding, and recycling nutrients back into the soil as they feed. It’s a bug fight bug world out there in the dung heap with males using their long, curved horns and spiny body armor to duke it out with other males. Winners gain the rights to mate with females. Fighting is intense and dramatic with much slinging and clashing about.
While it may be difficult for some to appreciate the lowly dung beetle based upon its favored food sources, the Rainbow scarab’s sparkling beauty may garner a bit of surprise if you see it. These gem-like baubles of the insect world historically were highly revered by ancient Egyptians. Reminiscent of their sun god, the insect’s continual dung ball rolling symbolized the overseeing of the earth’s movement and the insect itself was symbolic of one’s eternal life.