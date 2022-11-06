This home is located at 948 Galaxy Avenue in Sebring. It is priced at $295,000 and is listed with Lisa Terrell of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Properties Group.
This three-bedroom, two-bathroom, plus two-car garage is located in one of Sebring’s most desirable areas – Harder Hall/Lake Haven estates – with no HOA fee. As you arrive at the property, you will first notice the beautiful landscaping, decorative driveway and curbing.
The kitchen has been updated with granite counter tops, new faucet, sink, serving window to the lanai, breakfast nook and family room.
The home has a split floor plan, spacious master suite, tiled shower, large walk-in closet and sliders that lead to the lanai.
There is a heated, multi-lighted inground spa, fully caged in a private setting, white vinyl fencing surrounding the backyard and a 10-by-12-foot shed. On the opposite side of the home there are two nice-sized guest bedrooms with a bathroom in between. There is an indoor laundry room, a pull-down screen over the garage door and wash tub.
This home offers great space for entertaining guests that include: separate dining room, sliders that wrap around the rear of the home, spacious lanai and living room.
Huge savings on your electric bill with solar panels, hurricane proof windows, new roof in 2018, A/C in 2018, security camera with a monitor and new hot water heater. This property is a perfect home for a family, permanent or winter resident. It checks all the boxes. Come and take a peek.
For more information contact Lisa Terrell at 863-414-0358. You can also visit lterrell.bhhs floridaproperties.com