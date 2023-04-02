Mortgage Rates

A real estate sign is posted outside of a recently sold home, Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023, in Valrico. On Thursday, Freddie Mac reports on this week’s average U.S. mortgage rates.

 PHELAN M. EBENHACK/AP PHOTO

The average long-term U.S. mortgage rate inched down this week to its lowest level in six weeks, just as the spring buying season gets underway.

Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported Thursday that the average on the benchmark 30-year rate fell for the third straight week, to 6.32%, from 6.42% last week. The average rate a year ago was 4.67%.

