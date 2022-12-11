Mortgage Rates

A for sale sign outside of a home, Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022, in Towson, Md. 

 JULIO CORTEZ/AP PHOTO, FILE

WASHINGTON (AP) — The average long-term U.S. mortgage rate fell for the fourth consecutive week and have dropped more than three-quarters of a point since hitting a 20-year high last month.

Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported Thursday that the average on the benchmark 30-year rate dipped to 6.33% from 6.49% last week. A year ago the average rate was 3.1%.

