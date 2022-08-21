Off The Charts-Home Listings

This is a home for sale in Mount Lebanon, Pa., on Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021. After several months of slowing sales following a sharp run-up in mortgage rates, the number of homes on the market has been rising, albeit from very low levels. Home listings rose on an annual basis in May 2022 and June, snapping a streak of annual declines going back three years.

 GENE J. PUSKAR/AP PHOTO, FILE

WASHINGTON (AP) — Average long-term U.S. mortgage rates came back down slightly this week after the key 30-year loan rate jumped nearly a quarter point last week.

Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported Thursday that the 30-year rate fell to 5.13% from 5.22% last week. Last year at this time, the rate stood at 2.86%.

