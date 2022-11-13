Mortgage Rates

A "SOLD" is posted outside a single family home in a residential neighborhood, in Glenside, Pa., Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021. Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reports on key 30-year mortgage rates on Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022. 

 MATT ROURKE/AP PHOTO, FILE

WASHINGTON — The average long-term U.S. mortgage rate returned to the 20-year highs of two weeks ago when rates breached 7% for the first time since 2002.

Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported Thursday that the average on the key 30-year rate rose to 7.08% from 6.95% last week. A year ago the average rate was 2.98%.

