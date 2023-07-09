Mortgage Rates

A sign stands in front of a new homes under construction site in Northbrook, Ill., Thursday, May 5, 2022. On Thursday, Freddie Mac reports on this week's average U.S. mortgage rates. 

 NAM Y. HUH/AP PHOTO

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The average long-term U.S. mortgage rate climbed to a new high for the year this week, pushing up borrowing costs for homebuyers already facing heightened competition in a housing market short on homes.

The average rate on the benchmark 30-year home loan rose to 6.81% from 6.71% last week, mortgage buyer Freddie Mac said Thursday. A year ago, the rate averaged 5.30%.

