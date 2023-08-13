Mortgage Rates

A home under construction is shown on Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023 in Sudbury, Mass. On Thursday, Freddie Mac reports on this week’s average U.S. mortgage rates.

 PETER MORGAN/AP PHOTO

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The average long-term U.S. mortgage rate rose this week to just under 7%, the latest setback for would-be homebuyers already facing affordability challenges due to a housing market limited by a shortage of homes for sale.

Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac said Thursday that the average rate on the benchmark 30-year home loan rose to 6.96% from 6.90% last week. A year ago, the rate averaged 5.22%.

