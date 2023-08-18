The average long-term U.S. mortgage rate climbed this week to its highest level in more than 20 years, pushing up borrowing costs for homebuyers already challenged by a housing market that remains competitive due to a dearth of homes for sale.

Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac said Thursday that the average rate on the benchmark 30-year home loan rose to 7.09% from 6.96% last week. A year ago, the rate averaged 5.13%.

