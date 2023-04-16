Mortgage Rates

A for sale sign is posted near a home in Philadelphia, Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023. On Thursday, Freddie Mac reports on this week's average U.S. mortgage rates.

 MATT ROURKE/AP PHOTO

The average long-term U.S. mortgage rate inched down for the fifth straight week, positive news for potential home buyers and a real estate market that’s been chilled by the Federal Reserve’s series of interest rate hikes the past year.

Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported Thursday that the average on the benchmark 30-year rate ticked down to 6.27% from 6.28% the previous week. The average rate last year at this time was 5%.

Recommended for you