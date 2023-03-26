Mortgage Rates

A for sale sign stands near homes in Buffalo Grove, Ill., Monday, March 20, 2023. On Thursday, Freddie Mac reports on average U.S. mortgage rates.

 NAM Y. HUH/AP PHOTO

The average long-term U.S. mortgage fell for the second straight week which, combined with moderating home prices, could give house hunters a break and the housing market a boost as the spring buying season begins.

Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported Thursday that the average on the benchmark 30-year rate fell to 6.42% from 6.6% last week. The average rate a year ago was 4.42%.

