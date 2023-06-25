Mortgage Rates

This is a new townhome development in Sewickley, Pa., on, June 10. On Thursday, Freddie Mac reports on this week’s average U.S. mortgage rates.

 GENE J. PUSKAR/AP PHOTO

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The average long-term U.S. mortgage rate fell for the third time in as many weeks, a welcome boost for homebuyers facing a housing market that’s been held back this year by a tight inventory of homes for sale.

Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac said Thursday that the average rate on the benchmark 30-year home loan fell to 6.67% from 6.69% last week. A year ago, the rate averaged 5.81%.

Recommended for you