Mortgage Rates

A home under construction at a development in Eagleville, Pa., is shown on Friday, April 28, 2023. On Thursday, Freddie Mac reports on this week's average U.S. mortgage rates.

 MATT ROURKE/AP PHOTO

The average long-term U.S. mortgage rate fell again this week, positive news for potential homebuyers after rates reached their highest level since November earlier this month.

Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac said Thursday that the average rate on the benchmark 30-year home loan slipped to 6.69% from 6.71% last week. A year ago, the rate averaged 5.78%. Despite easing the past two weeks, the average rate is only down slightly from its 2023 high of 6.79% set in early June.

