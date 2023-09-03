Mortgage Rates

A housing development in Middlesex Township, Pa., is shown on Aug. 12, 2023.

 GENE J. PUSKAR/AP PHOTO

LOS ANGELES — The average long-term U.S. mortgage rate slipped after climbing for five consecutive weeks to a more than 20-year high, a modest relief for would-be homebuyers challenged by rising home prices and a thin inventory of homes on the market.

Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac said Thursday that the average rate on the benchmark 30-year home loan fell to 7.18% from 7.23% last week. A year ago, the rate averaged 5.66%.

