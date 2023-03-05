Mortgage Rates

A “Sale Pending” sign is shown on an existing real estate sign, Monday, Feb. 27, 2023, in Salem, N.H. On Thursday, Freddie Mac reports on this week’s average U.S. mortgage rates.

 CHARLES KRUPA/AP PHOTO

The average long-term U.S. mortgage rate hit a three-month high this week, reflecting higher Treasury yields and expectations that the Federal Reserve will continue to raise its benchmark rate and keep it there until inflation recedes.

Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported Thursday that the average on the benchmark 30-year rate rose to 6.65% from 6.5% last week. The average rate a year ago was 3.76%.

