Mortgage Rates

Workers remove snow from the roof of a condominium under construction, Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023, in Portland, Maine. On Thursday, Freddie Mac reports on this week's average U.S. mortgage rates. 

 ROBERT F. BUKATY/AP PHOTO

The average long-term U.S. mortgage rate jumped this week to its highest level in five weeks, bad news for home shoppers heading into the spring buying season.

Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported Thursday that the average on the benchmark 30-year rate rose to 6.32% from 6.12% last week. The average rate a year ago was 3.92%.

