Mortgage Rates

A “sold” is posted outside a single family home in a residential neighborhood, in Glenside, Pa., Aug. 4, 2021. Freddie Mac, the mortgage company, releases weekly mortgage rates on Thursday.

 MATT ROURKE/AP PHOTO, FILE

The average long-term U.S. mortgage rate jumped this week to its highest level since November, more grim news for a housing market that’s been in decline for a year.

Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported Thursday that the average on the benchmark 30-year rate rose to 6.5% from 6.32% last week. The average rate a year ago was 3.89%.

Recommended for you