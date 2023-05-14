Mortgage Rates

New Homes dot the landscape in Middlesex Township, Pa., on Thursday, Apr. 19, 2023. Long-term mortgage rates have mostly edged lower in recent weeks, welcome news for prospective homebuyers looking for some relief after years of soaring home values. 

 GENE J. PUSKAR/AP PHOTO

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The average rate on a long-term U.S. home loan is down to the lowest level in five weeks, welcome news for house hunters facing a market constrained by persistently high prices and a near-historic low number of homes for sale.

Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac said Thursday that the average rate on the benchmark 30-year home loan inched down to 6.35% from 6.39% last week. The average rate a year ago was 5.30%.

