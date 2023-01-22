Mortgage Rates

A “For Sale” sign stands in front of a house in Rochester, New York, on Monday, January 17, 2022. On Thursday, Freddie Mac reports on this week’s average U.S. mortgage rates.

 TED SHAFFREY/AP PHOTO, FILE

WASHINGTON (AP) — The average long-term U.S. mortgage rate fell this week to its lowest level since September, a potential boost to the housing market which has been in decline for nearly a year.

Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported Thursday that the average on the benchmark 30-year rate fell to 6.15% from 6.33% last week. A year ago the average rate was 3.56%.

Recommended for you