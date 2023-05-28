Mortgage Rates

A sign announcing that homes are sold out is displayed near a development in Northbrook, Ill., Monday, May 22, 2023. On Thursday, Freddie Mac reports on this week’s average U.S. mortgage rates.

 NAM Y. HUH/AP PHOTO

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The average long-term U.S. mortgage rate rose this week to its highest level since mid March, driving up borrowing costs for prospective homebuyers facing a housing market that’s constrained by a dearth of homes for sale.

Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac said Thursday that the average rate on the benchmark 30-year home loan rose to 6.57% from 6.39% last week. The average rate a year ago was 5.10%.

