A sale sign stands outside a home on the market Thursday, June 22, 2023, along Nevada Avenue in the Old North End neighborhood of Colorado Springs, Colo. On Thursday, Freddie Mac reports on this week’s average U.S. mortgage rates.

 DAVID ZALUBOWSKI/AP PHOTO

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The average long-term U.S. mortgage rate rose this week, snapping a three-week pullback after reaching a high for the year in early June.

Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac said Thursday that the average rate on the benchmark 30-year home loan rose to 6.71% from 6.67% last week. A year ago, the rate averaged 5.70%.

