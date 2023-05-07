Mortgage Rates

A development of new homes in Eagleville, Pa., is shown on April 28. On Thursday, Freddie Mac reports on this week’s average U.S. mortgage rates.

 MATT ROURKE/AP PHOTO

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The average long-term U.S. mortgage rate edged lower this week, a modest boost for homebuyers looking for relief as a stubbornly low inventory of properties for sale fuels bidding wars in many markets.

The average rate on the benchmark 30-year fixed-rate home loan fell to 6.39% from 6.43% last week, mortgage buyer Freddie Mac said Thursday. A year ago, it averaged 5.27%. The average rate fell for five straight weeks before rising the last two weeks of April.

