Mortgage Rates

A for sale sign stands outside a home on Nevada Avenue Thursday, June 22, 2023, in Colorado Springs, Colo. On Thursday, Freddie Mac reports on this week’s average U.S. mortgage rates.

 DAVID ZALUBOWSKI/AP PHOTO, FILE

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The average long-term U.S. mortgage rate climbed this week to just under 7%, the highest level since November and the latest setback for homebuyers already grappling with a tough housing market constrained by a dearth of homes for sale.

Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac said Thursday that the average rate on the benchmark 30-year home loan rose to 6.96% from 6.81% last week. A year ago, the rate averaged 5.51%.

