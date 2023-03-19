Mortgage Rates

A sign announces newly built homes at a development in Sudbury, Ma., on Sunday, March 12, 2023. On Thursday, Freddie Mac reports on this week’s average U.S. mortgage rates.

 PETER MORGAN/AP PHOTO

The average long-term U.S. mortgage inched back down this week after five straight weeks of increases, good news for homebuyers as the housing market’s all-important spring buying season gets underway.

Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported Thursday that the average on the benchmark 30-year rate slid back to 6.60% from 6.73% last week. The average rate a year ago was 4.16%.

