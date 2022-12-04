Mortgage Rates

A "sold" is posted outside a single family home in a residential neighborhood, in Glenside, Pa., Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021. Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reports on key 30-year mortgage rates on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022. 

 MATT ROURKE/AP PHOTO, FILE

WASHINGTON — The average long-term U.S. mortgage rate ticked down for the third week in a row and have fallen more than a half-point since hitting a 20-year high less than a month ago.

Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported Thursday that the average on the benchmark 30-year rate fell to 6.49% from 6.58% last week. A year ago the average rate was 3.11%.

