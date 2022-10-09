Mortgage Rates

A home with a “Sold” sign is shown, May 2, 2021, in Surfside, Fla. Average long-term U.S. mortgage rates ticked down modestly this week after six straight weeks of gains pushed rates to heights not seen in more than a decade, before a crash in the housing market triggered the Great Recession in 2008. Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022, that the average on the key 30-year rate dipped to 6.66% from 6.70% last week.

 WILFREDO LEE/AP PHOTO, FILE

WASHINGTON (AP) — Average long-term U.S. mortgage rates ticked down modestly this week after six straight weeks of gains pushed rates to heights not seen in more than a decade, before a crash in the housing market triggered the Great Recession in 2008.

Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported Thursday that the average on the key 30-year rate dipped to 6.66% from 6.70% last week. One year ago, the rate stood at 2.99%.

Recommended for you